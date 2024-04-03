Emissions from diesel-run autos of other districts a major issue for Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A few years ago, the Hyderabad Regional Transport Authority (RTA) ceased the registration of diesel-run auto-rickshaws. The move, which was taken to curb air pollution, means that the three-wheelers cannot ply on the city road. As a result, LPG and CNG were left as the only fuels for the auto drivers to operate on.

Despite the shift towards eco-friendly fuel, multiple autos in a total fleet of around 1.5 lakh could still be seen emitting visible smoke.

While the auto-drivers contended that the smoke spews as a result of a shift in piston-setting by them to ensure the smoothness of the engine after greasing it with 2T oil, irrespective of the fuel they use, the Pollution Control Board authorities countered it. “The visible smoke arises primarily from diesel-run autos due to the adulteration of diesel and petrol with kerosene, overloading of passengers, low quality of 2T oil used in abundance, and lack of maintenance, including regular pollution checks,”

WG Prasanna, senior social scientist at TSPCB, told TNIE.

Diesel autos in Hyderabad?

When TNIE spoke to the auto drivers as well as the RTA authorities, most of them pointed out that the drivers and owners buy and register diesel-run autos in other districts before putting them on the road in Hyderabad.

This is done due to numerous reasons, said Das, an auto driver stationed near Panjagutta auto-stand for nearly 15 years now.

“The permits for diesel autos in districts are significantly less than the permits required to run the CNG/LPG autos in Hyderabad. Then, they also give mileage around 40 to 45 km/litre, while the rest provide only 18 to 20 km per litre,” he told TNIE, adding that the savings are more in diesel-run autos.