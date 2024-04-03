Five killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Five persons were killed and several others injured in chemical factory blast at Chandlapur village in Hathnura mandal of Sangareddy District in Telangana on Wednesday.
One of the victims killed on the spot was identified as Ravi Sharma, Director of the plant.
According to police, a reactor at the chemical factory burst. The impact was so severe that some of the buildings adjacent to the industry were also badly damaged.
Among the deceased is the firm's director, they said.
The blast occurred around 5 pm at the factory of SB Organics Ltd, located at Chandapur village of Hathnoora mandal of the district, and it led to a fire.
The plant is located about 40 km from Hyderabad International airport.
The fire, which spread through the pharma unit's premises, was subsequently brought under control, the officials added.
The deceased include the pharma firm's director and three workers, police said, but further details about the deceased were not immediately available.
Those who were injured in the accident were shifted to hospitals.
"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away by its impact... So far five people have died... At least10-15 people have sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.
The condition of two persons among the injured is critical and they have been referred to a hospital in Hyderabad, the officials said.
The victims belong to different states, they said, adding that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, expressed anguish over the incident.
He directed the district officials to provide the best medical care to those injured in the incident and expressed condolences to the families of those who died, an official release said.
Telangana Governor C P Radhakrishnan expressed shock over the incident and instructed the state administration to mobilize its machinery to provide all necessary support to the victims.
He conveyed his condolences to the families of those who died in the tragedy, a Raj Bhavan press communique said.