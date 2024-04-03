Five killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Five persons were killed and several others injured in chemical factory blast at Chandlapur village in Hathnura mandal of Sangareddy District in Telangana on Wednesday.

One of the victims killed on the spot was identified as Ravi Sharma, Director of the plant.

According to police, a reactor at the chemical factory burst. The impact was so severe that some of the buildings adjacent to the industry were also badly damaged.

Among the deceased is the firm's director, they said.

The blast occurred around 5 pm at the factory of SB Organics Ltd, located at Chandapur village of Hathnoora mandal of the district, and it led to a fire.

The plant is located about 40 km from Hyderabad International airport.

The fire, which spread through the pharma unit's premises, was subsequently brought under control, the officials added.

The deceased include the pharma firm's director and three workers, police said, but further details about the deceased were not immediately available.

Those who were injured in the accident were shifted to hospitals.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away by its impact... So far five people have died... At least10-15 people have sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.