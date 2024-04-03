KCR’s nephew arrested for trespassing into private property

HYDERABAD: Kalvakuntla Kanna Rao, a nephew of former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, was arrested after he surrendered himself to the law enforcement authorities on Tuesday.

The accused Kanna Rao was arrested for his suspected trespass into a private firm’s property and engaging in violence with individuals present on the site.

The police so far have arrested 11 including Kanna Rao in the case. The police have already arrested 10 persons involved in the case.

The police earlier issued a lookout notice suspecting that the accused was on the run.

The incident was initially reported to the Adibatla police station on March 3. Kanna Rao along with others has been accused of trespassing into the vast expanse of land of an area of 10,890 square yards owned by a company.

It was further alleged that they attacked the caretakers and other staffers on the property during the intrusion.

According to a police official, Kanna Rao and his associates are facing serious charges under various sections of the IPC, including 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), and 447 (criminal trespass). Kanna Rao was identified as the fourth accused in the First Information Report (FIR).

The legal proceedings in the case took an interesting turn recently when the Telangana High Court dismissed petitions submitted by Kanna Rao.

A senior police official confirmed Rao’s arrest and subsequent remand to judicial custody to TNIE. The complaint lodged against Kanna Rao and his group, narrated the sequence of events that unfolded on the property.

According to the complaint, the accused and his associates forcibly entered the land, demolished its boundary wall, and physically assaulted the property’s caretakers using stones and rods. Furthermore, they reportedly set ablaze a hut and a container on the premises.