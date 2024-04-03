Malkajgiri contest between BRS and BJP, Congress nowhere in the race: KTR

HYDERABAD: Claiming that no section in the state was happy with the Congress government, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that people want to support the BRS in the upcoming elections.

Addressing Medchal segment party meeting as part of Lok Sabha election campaign here, Rama Rao said that the Congress failed to implement its assurances. “The BJP’s Jai Shri Ram slogan would not provide food. BRS is the only secular party in the state,” he said.

Asking voters to support BRS Malkajgiri candidate Ragidi Lakshma Reddy, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress fielded a dummy candidate in the segment. He said that the contest for the Malkajgiri seat was between the BRS and the BJP.

“Compare the 10-year rule of BJP at the Centre with that of the BRS government. The KCR government implemented several welfare and development works in the state in 10 years,” Rama Rao said.

On Rajender’s allegation that the BRS government failed to waive crop loans, Rama Rao said that Rs 16,000 crore crop loans were waived by the BRS government, when Rajender was the finance minister. “In comparison, the Modi government waived loans to the tune of Rs 14 lakh crore of big industrialists,” he charged.

Revanth contradicting Rahul, alleges Rama Rao

The BRS working president alleged that the Congress government failed to implement its assurances given to the people. Reiterating his statement that Revanth would join the BJP after Lok Sabha polls, he said that a vote for Congress was nothing but a vote for the BJP.

The former minister also alleged that Revanth was speaking in contradiction to what AICC leader Rahul Gandhi was saying on several key issues.

“Rahul says ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ but Revanth says ‘Modi Hamara bada bhai hai’. Rahul called Adani a fraud, but Revanth called him as friend. Rahul says there was no liquor scam and opposed the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, but Revanth supported the arrest of BRS MLC K Kavitha in the same case,” Rama Rao said and wondered whether the CM was working for Rahul or Modi.