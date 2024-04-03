No constructions within 50 metres of Musi river

HYDERABAD: With the state government focusing on rejuvenation of the 55-km long, polluted, Musi river under Musi Riverfront Development Project, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has taken a crucial decision to not issue further permissions for any new layouts or buildings or developmental activities which fall within 50 metres from the river boundary.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has drawn rejuvenation plans under Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) for a length of 55 km from Osmansagar dam downstream point to Outer Ring Road (ORR) East near Gouravelli and from Himayatsagar downstream point to confluence point at Bapughat.

All the GHMC zonal commissioners, deputy municipal commissioners and town planning authorities have been instructed not to issue further permissions for any new layouts, buildings or developmental activities which fall under 50 metres from the Musi River boundary.

The GHMC officials said that MRDCL has written to the Corporation last month not to issue further permissions for any new buildings or developmental activities which fall under 50 metres from the river.

Based on the letter, GHMC commissioner D Ronald Rose issued a circular to the GHMC zonal commissioners, DMCs and town planning authorities asking them to comply with the requirement to maintain water bodies as recreational and green buffer zone from Osmansagar dam to ORR East near Gowrelly and from Himayatsagar dam to confluence point at Bapu Ghat.

During review meetings held in February this year, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to take up a survey immediately for the identification of properties and encroachments within the Musi boundary including buffer zone.

It was also decided to deploy more teams for early completion of the survey.

Further, as per the instructions of the CM, teams have been formed with revenue officials headed by a deputy collector and survey has been taken up all along the river covering 14 mandals. During the survey, it is observed that many new constructions are happening within 50 metres width beyond the river.

The state government will be undertaking large-scale redevelopment of the Musi riverfront. The MRDP project aimed at rejuvenating the polluted river is being planned on priority. The state government has earmarked a whopping Rs 1,000 crore alone for the project in the vote on account budget for 2024-25 announced by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in the State Assembly in February this year.

MRDCL, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been set up for abatement of pollution of the Musi and facilitate its riverfront development to improve hygienic conditions and environs. The state government through MRDCL will take up this project for rejuvenation and conservation of the river.

As part of this project, pedestrian zones, people’s plazas, heritage zones, cycle tracks, green spaces, hawker zones, bridges, recreational and tourist areas, sports facilities, parking areas, commercial and retail spaces and hospitality infrastructure in the Old City will be developed. River Musi and its catchment area would be developed into an environmentally friendly zone with a comprehensive plan. Cultural heritage places will also be protected as part of the project.

Rs 1K cr for proj