Raghunandan Rao links cash-for-vote case with phone-tapping scandal

HYDERABAD: BJP’s Medak Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao on Tuesday demanded a thorough inquiry into the phone-tapping case that is suspected to have taken place since the time K Chandrasekhar Rao became the chief minister.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and DGP Ravi Gupta should answer why KCR cannot be made an accused in the phone-tapping case.

Raghunandan Rao said that the investigation should include the 2015 ‘cash-for-vote’ scam, under which Revanth Reddy was sent to jail. “If there is no secret agreement between the Congress and BRS, why are they ignoring the cash-for-vote scam?” he asked.

The BJP leader pointed out that senior officers who held key positions at the time of the ‘cash-for-vote’ scam continue to hold high-profile positions such as the current Intelligence chief B Shivadhar Reddy, TSRTC managing director VC Sajjanar and Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman M Mahender Reddy.

The BJP Lok Sabha candidate urged Congress leaders Vivek Venkatswamy and Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy to speak up about the illegal phone-tapping and lodge complaints.