Seven killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Seven persons were killed and several others injured in chemical factory blast at Chandlapur village in Hathnura mandal of Sangareddy District in Telangana on Wednesday.

One of the victims killed on the spot was identified as Ravi Sharma, manager of the plant.

According to police, a reactor at the chemical factory burst. The impact was so severe that some of the buildings adjacent to the industry were also badly damaged.

The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, also triggered a fire.

Those who were injured in the accident were shifted to hospitals.

"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away by its impact... So far seven people have died... At least10-15 people have sustained injuries. They have been shifted to a hospital and are undergoing treatment," a senior police official told PTI.

Relief operations were underway, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI. This is a developing story)