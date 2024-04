NALGONDA: Even as the rising temperatures are preventing people from venturing out during the day, a government primary school in Nalgonda has been conducting classes under trees. Many parents are criticising the administration as may students are falling ill and are being forced to miss classes.

The school has been operating out of a rented building in Bottuguda for the past few years. However, due to the dilapidated condition of the building, Classes 1 to 5 are being conducted under the trees for the last eight months.

In July 2023, the slabs in the building ceiling started collapsing, which prompted the management to conduct the classes in the open.

To get the premises vacated, the building owner has reportedly appealed to the authorities several times. However, since the officials were unable to find a suitable alternative nearby, the school, with a strength of 57 students and three teachers, has been running from the same campus.

The two trees on the campus are used as per the sun’s position. Classes are held under one tree from 9 am to 12 noon, and the other tree is used for classes after lunch. The midday meals are also prepared in the open.