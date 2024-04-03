Telangana HC seeks state’s response to PILs, writ on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

HYDERABAD: A bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday heard four PILs and a writ petition filed by various petitioners seeking a probe by either the CBI or the Serious Fraud Investigation Office into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS).

During the hearing, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, directed Additional Advocate General Imran Khan to get instructions from the state government regarding the petitioners’ plea for a CBI probe. This was despite the state government’s contemplation of initiating a judicial inquiry under Section 3(1) of the Commission of Enquiry Act, 1952, possibly to be conducted by a former judge of the high court or the Supreme Court.

It’s worth noting that the state government had already commenced a Vigilance probe into the alleged illegalities.

During the proceedings, KA Paul, representing himself, fervently sought a CBI probe. However, Chief Justice Aradhe disagreed with his stance, and said that any orders would be issued only after hearing the state’s perspective. The bench adjourned the case to April 8.