'Threats of cases don’t scare us,' say Telangana Congress leaders

HANAMKONDA/HYDERABAD: Claiming that the arrest of MLC K Kavitha and the allegations of the involvement of BRS leaders in the phone-tapping case has led to a mental breakdown in pink party supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao and his son KT Rama Rao, Minister Konda Surekha on Tuesday said the developments have led to pink party leaders using objectionable language against the state government.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, she questioned why Rama Rao was speaking so frequently on the phone-tapping case if he was not involved. “Many senior government officials fled to foreign countries to evade investigation,” the minister said.

She alleged that even KCR was worried about his complicity in the scandal and had resorted to levelling baseless allegations against the Congress in a bid to cover up his actions. “We are ready for notices from Rama Rao,” Surekha added.

In Hyderabad, Congress leaders Yennam Srinivas Reddy and KK Mahender Reddy said that threats of defamation notices would not scare them.

The two leaders had earlier alleged that the previous BRS government had tapped their phones and the pink party regime had maintained a private army using the police force to tap the telephones of Opposition leaders.