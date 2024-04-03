Who is responsible for Telangana's drought-like situation?

HYDERABAD: For the first time since its formation, Telangana is witnessing a drought-like situation. The standing crops in lakhs of acres have withered in the current Rabi season.

While Agriculture officials are yet to start enumerating the losses that the farmers have suffered, this agrarian crisis is likely to have an impact on voters in the Lok Sabha elections, which will be held in Telangana on May 13. Though the ruling Congress and the Opposition BRS have different views on the reasons that led to the present situation, both parties have admitted that there is a drought-like situation in the state.

But what are the reasons behind this drought-like situation? According to irrigation experts, the drought situation in Godavari river basin is due to lack of proper planning while in Krishna river basin, it is because of nature’s fury.

Water deficit

The Krishna river is facing serious water deficit for the first time in 40 years. The rains in the Krishna catchment area were very less and farmers in Maharashtra and Karnataka too are facing problems, an official said and recalled that the BRS government declared a crop holiday in areas under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project in Kharif season. The Karnataka government also announced a crop holiday in areas under Narayanpura project.

“Even after that, farmers raised Rabi crops and no one could protect them due to insufficient inflows into Krishna river,” another official said.

“There were sufficient inflows in Godavari river this year. Even during December, January and February, the inflows into Godavari were around 10,000 to 15,000 cusecs per day, mostly from Pranahitha river. If the government had properly planned by noticing the impending danger to the agriculture sector well in advance, the crops would not have withered away,” he added.

The main reason for not providing the water in Godavari basin was sinking of piers of Medigadda barrage. However, an official pointed out that the structures of Annaram and Sundilla barrages were “not bad”. Other government officials and ministers have pointed out there is visible erosion of CC blocks in Annaram and Sundilla, and the same technical problems that plague Medigadda are also present in these two barrages. A team from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) recently inspected all three barrages.

“The government should have constructed a cofferdam 15 km away from Medigadda and diverted water to the intake of a nearby pump house. If this had been done, officials would have been in a position to operate two pump houses and lift around 3,5000 cusecs per day as the inflows into Godavari were 15,000 cusecs per day. This would have been helpful in filling Yellampalli, Mid Manair and Mallannasagar. Water could have been diverted even to SRSP stage-2 to protect around two lakh acres in parts of erstwhile Nalgonda district,” another official explained.

“But now the inflows into Godavari have reduced to 1,500 cusecs per day and the standing crops in north Telangana have already withered. At this point of time, the government is unable to do anything to bail out farmers,” sources said.