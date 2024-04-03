'Why no action on Dharani misuse,' wonders Aleti Reddy

HYDERABAD: BJP Legislature Party (BJLP) leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Tuesday accused the Congress government of not taking action against the previous BRS government for the misutilisation of the controversial Dharani revenue portal.

Addressing the media here, Maheshwar Reddy said that a CBI inquiry should be ordered immediately if Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has the sincerity to do justice to the poor and weaker sections.

He said that Revanth had alleged in 2017 that Rajya Sabha member K Keshava Rao was involved in the Miyapur land scam.

Stating that Chevella MP Ranjith Reddy and former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan also face allegations, the Nirmal MLA pointed out that these leaders have now joined the Congress.

He said that it is necessary to investigate the software used to develop the Dharani portal.

Pointing out that Revanth had earlier said that 20 lakh farmers are suffering due to Dharani, Maheshwar Reddy said that the chief minister should say when justice would be done to all of them.