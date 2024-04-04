All offenders will be put behind bars, says Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD : Stating that the arrested accused have already confessed that they had resorted to tapping phones for 10 years, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that all the offenders will be arrested.

The minister was speaking at the Congress preparatory meeting for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha segment constituency.

“They had not spared anyone. Even the phones of journalists have been tapped. All the accused involved in phone-tapping will be identified very soon,” Sridhar Babu said while refusing to comment further on progress made in the case.

“The Centre has the authority to investigate phone-tapping incidents. Then why is the BJP-led Union government not ordering an inquiry?” he asked.