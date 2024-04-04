All offenders will be put behind bars, says Minister D Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD : Stating that the arrested accused have already confessed that they had resorted to tapping phones for 10 years, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Wednesday said that all the offenders will be arrested.
The minister was speaking at the Congress preparatory meeting for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha segment constituency.
“They had not spared anyone. Even the phones of journalists have been tapped. All the accused involved in phone-tapping will be identified very soon,” Sridhar Babu said while refusing to comment further on progress made in the case.
“The Centre has the authority to investigate phone-tapping incidents. Then why is the BJP-led Union government not ordering an inquiry?” he asked.
Taking a strong exception to the BRS leaders’ statements against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the minister sought to know why a water crisis would arise, as claimed by the BRS, even after the previous government had spend over Rs 45,000 crore. He said that the Congress government is committed to providing safe drinking water to the people at a low cost.
He also mocked the BRS leaders for raising doubts over the implementation of pending promises. “The BRS is under the impression that others too are paying the commissions to the BJP like they did previously during the Delhi visits,” he said.
Later in the day, the IT minister along with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy inspected the arrangements being made for the Jana Jatara public meeting to be held in Tukkuguda on April 6. They appealed to the public to attend the proposed public meeting in large numbers.
‘My driver’s phone too was tapped’
Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that his telephone and that of his driver was also tapped. The CM is closely monitoring the phone-tapping case, he added.