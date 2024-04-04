Amidst drinking water crisis, twin reservoirs turn lifelines in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : There has been a high demand for drinking water from consumers in Greater Hyderabad and peripheral areas during the peak summer due to depleting groundwater table and dwindling of water reservoirs levels in Krishna and Godavari basins. The twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayatsagar, both over a hundred years old, have become lifelines for the people of twin cities, addressing the drinking needs of the city.

The previous BRS government dismissed these two reservoirs as inessential and no longer needed for Hyderabad, reportedly to promote real estate development in their catchment areas. However, they are now proving to be saviours for the city residents. The previous government claimed that the two reservoirs would cease to be drinking water sources for the city, due to adequate water supply from Krishna (Akkampally) and Godavari (Yellampally).

Presently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is drawing 22 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from these two reservoirs. Another 15 MGD will be drawn from the third week of April and an additional three MGD will be drawn from May 2024, totaling 40 MGD of water utillisation from these reservoirs. From Osmansagar, 25 MGD can be drawn and 15 MGD from Himayatsagar.