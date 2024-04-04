Amidst drinking water crisis, twin reservoirs turn lifelines in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD : There has been a high demand for drinking water from consumers in Greater Hyderabad and peripheral areas during the peak summer due to depleting groundwater table and dwindling of water reservoirs levels in Krishna and Godavari basins. The twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar (Gandipet) and Himayatsagar, both over a hundred years old, have become lifelines for the people of twin cities, addressing the drinking needs of the city.
The previous BRS government dismissed these two reservoirs as inessential and no longer needed for Hyderabad, reportedly to promote real estate development in their catchment areas. However, they are now proving to be saviours for the city residents. The previous government claimed that the two reservoirs would cease to be drinking water sources for the city, due to adequate water supply from Krishna (Akkampally) and Godavari (Yellampally).
Presently, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is drawing 22 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from these two reservoirs. Another 15 MGD will be drawn from the third week of April and an additional three MGD will be drawn from May 2024, totaling 40 MGD of water utillisation from these reservoirs. From Osmansagar, 25 MGD can be drawn and 15 MGD from Himayatsagar.
Former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had stated over the last two years that Hyderabad no longer depends on Osmansagar and Himayatsagar for drinking water. The previous BRS government on April 12, 2022 issued a GO 69, removing the restrictions imposed in GOMs No 111, dated March 8, 1996. Thus, GOMs 69 eliminated all protection afforded to the catchment area buffer zone of the twin reservoirs through GOMs 111.
Additionally, the state Cabinet meeting chaired by KCR on May 18, 2023, completely lifted the 28-year-old GO that restricted constructions in the catchment of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar drinking water reservoirs.
However, after the Congress came to power in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy reportedly put hold on the repeal of the contentious GO 111, which was intended to prevent pollution within a 10 km radius around the two reservoirs by restricting real estate growth.
The previous BRS govt dismissed Osmansagar & Himayatsagar as inessential and no longer needed
Presently, HMWSSB is drawing 22 million gallons of water per day from these two reservoirs
Officials state that the two reservoirs continue to meet the drinking needs of Hyderabad