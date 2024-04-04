BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind wants Minister Uttam Reddy ousted from Telangana CM's Cabinet

NIZAMABAD : A day after Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress government will not implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind called for the expulsion of the former from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

Addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday, the BJP leader also pointed out that Uttam wasn’t the home minister of the state and urged Revanth Reddy, who also holds the Home Affairs portfolio, to make clear his government’s stance on the recently passed CAA and the proposed NRC.

“There is no end to Congress’ appeasement politics. The people of Nalgonda district (from where Uttam hails) should teach the grand old party a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

Taking strong objection to the minister’s comments, Arvind said: “The implementation of CAA has already begun across the country. If any states oppose it, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take measures to ensure that it is implemented.”

Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta and other BJP leaders were present on the occasion.