Bodies of at least 10 monkeys were found inside water tank in Nandikonda municipality in Telangana

NALGONDA : Bodies of at least 10 monkeys were discovered in a water tank adjacent to Vijaya Vihar, under Ward No. 1 of Nandikonda municipality, on Wednesday. Reportedly, the residents of the ward have been consuming the same contaminated water supplied for the past few days. On Wednesday, locals noticed that the lid of the water tank had been removed. Upon inspection, they found dead monkeys floating in the water inside the tank. Later, they lodged a complaint with the municipal authorities.

Officials believe that due to the open lid on the water tank, 10 to 20 monkeys entered but couldn’t escape and died inside. Despite the requirement for the water tank to be cleaned at least once every two weeks, the municipal water supply staff reportedly neglected to do so, resulting in people drinking contaminated water.

The municipal staff removed bodies of the monkey and cleaned the tank.

Upon seeing the bodies of the bodies of monkey, some of the simians attempted to attack the municipal staff.

‘No water supplied for three days’

Nagarjuna Sagar Project superintendent engineer Nageshwar Rao said that water supply from the tank stopped for three days and officials, when they checked for the reasons, found the carcasses. He said the tank caters to the drinking water needs of only 50 households.