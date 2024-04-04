Emergency pumping from Nagarjuna Sagar from April 15

Meanwhile, the Water Board has assured the public that they are taking all measures to provide maximum piped water supply to consumers by drawing full design quantities from all the sources and providing tanker supplies promptly to those in need within the service level agreement period.

Despite these efforts, certain bottlenecks persist, notably the incomplete Mission Bhagiratha transmission pipeline works, which compel HMWSSB to supply water to Mission Bhagiratha segments. Additionally, the board is supplying 149.47 Mld to Gajwel, Aler-Bhongir and Medchal segments of Mission Bhagiratha due to these constraints.