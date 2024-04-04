Emergency pumping from Nagarjuna Sagar from April 15

HYDERABAD : As water levels continue to decline in Nagarjuna Sagar (Krishna) and Yellampally (Godavari) reservoirs, reaching the minimum drawdown levels (MDDL), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has initiated emergency pumping arrangements to extract water from dead storage. The works have already commenced and emergency pumping from Nagarjuna Sagar will start from April 15 and at Yellampally from May 1.
Meanwhile, the Water Board has assured the public that they are taking all measures to provide maximum piped water supply to consumers by drawing full design quantities from all the sources and providing tanker supplies promptly to those in need within the service level agreement period.
Despite these efforts, certain bottlenecks persist, notably the incomplete Mission Bhagiratha transmission pipeline works, which compel HMWSSB to supply water to Mission Bhagiratha segments. Additionally, the board is supplying 149.47 Mld to Gajwel, Aler-Bhongir and Medchal segments of Mission Bhagiratha due to these constraints.