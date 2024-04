SANGAREDDY : At least five persons have died while 25 others sustained injuries in the fire from a reactor blast at a chemical factory in Chandapur village of Hatnura mandal on Wednesday. The firm’s director was among those killed.

Eyewitnesses said a few buildings around the SB Organics unit also suffered damage due to the impact of the explosion. Sources said the explosion took place around 4 pm and the fire spread quickly. Fire tenders from Patancheru and Sangareddy, among others, have been deployed.

The deceased have been identified as director Ravi Sharma, product managers Subramanayam and Dayanand, and maintenance employee Suresh while the other body is yet to be identified.

Sources said that many other persons are suspected of being trapped under the wreckage. Officials are also supervising the removal of debris and rescue of individuals at the site. It is expected to continue till Thursday morning.