Kadiyam Srihari put his daughter's future above Madiga's: MRPS chief

HANAMKONDA/HYDERABAD : Accusing Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari of using political power to “cheat” people, Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS) founder-president Manda Krishna Madiga on Wednesday said that the former suppressed the aspirations of Madiga community.

Speaking to the media in Hanamkonda, he said Srihari was responsible for hindering the growth of the Madiga community. “Srihari used political power to suppress the political aspirations of those belonging to the Madiga community. In 1996, he tried to destroy the MRPS. He suppressed the Madiga leaders, including Thatikonda Rajaiah, Pasunoori Dayakar and Aroori Ramesh in the erstwhile Warangal district,” Krishna Madiga said.

Alleging that Srihari prioritised his daughter’s future over the development of Madiga community, he urged the people to not support Srihari and his daughter Kavya in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Kavvampalli Satyanarayana wanted to know why Krishna Madiga was supporting the BJP despite it being a “communal party”.

The MLA also demanded to know why the BJP, which is in power at the Centre, did not bring in an ordinance to implement SC sub-categorisation when it used the ordinance route to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Responding to Krishna Madiga’s statements that the Congress did not give a ticket to a Madiga leader in the Lok Sabha elections, Satyanarayana said that the party considers multiple aspects before finalising its candidates. He also said that Krishna Madiga has no ideology of his own.