Phone-tapping case should be handed over to CBI: BJP MP K Laxman

HYDERABAD : BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Wednesday stated that the phone-tapping case should be handed over to the CBI.
Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said that there is a need for an investigation by the Central agency as the issue affected the electoral process.
Alleging that the Congress government is protecting the real culprits, Laxman said that the saffron party will complain to Governor CP Radhakrishnan if the case was not handed over to the CBI.
The BJP MP questioned why the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was ignoring the phone-tapping case, especially since he was arrested in the “cash-for-vote” case.
Laxman alleged that the BRS and Congress criticise each other during elections but eventually work together.
Referring to BRS working president K Rama Rao’s comments on fuel prices, Laxman said that the former knows how much petrol and diesel prices have been reduced in BJP-ruled states.
“Did the BRS government, which was in power for 10 years, reduce the prices of petrol and diesel?” he asked.
The BJP MP exuded confidence that the saffron party will win the maximum number of seats in the state in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections “no matter how many manoeuvres are done”.