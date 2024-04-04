Phone-tapping case should be handed over to CBI: BJP MP K Laxman

HYDERABAD : BJP MP and OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Wednesday stated that the phone-tapping case should be handed over to the CBI.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader said that there is a need for an investigation by the Central agency as the issue affected the electoral process.

Alleging that the Congress government is protecting the real culprits, Laxman said that the saffron party will complain to Governor CP Radhakrishnan if the case was not handed over to the CBI.

The BJP MP questioned why the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government was ignoring the phone-tapping case, especially since he was arrested in the “cash-for-vote” case.