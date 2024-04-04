Quashing LOC: Ex-BRS MLA Aamir Shakeel's son approaches Telangana HC

HYDERABAD : Raheel Aamir alias Saheel, the son of former BRS MLA Aamir Shakeel and the main accused in the Begumpet BMW car rash driving case, approached the Telangana High Court seeking the quashing of a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him, in connection with an FIR registered against him at Panjagutta police station.

On December 24, 2023, at 2:45 AM, a BMW car, allegedly driven by Saheel, crashed into a traffic barricade opposite the Praja Bhavan in Begumpet due to reckless driving. Initially, the police registered a case under the offence of endangering human life with negligent driving.

Following an investigation and confession by other accused individuals, the police changed the charges to attempt to commit culpable homicide and added ten sections under the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act. Saheel was subsequently identified as the prime accused and several others were also listed as accused. In response, Saheel absconded and fled to Dubai, prompting the police to issue an LOC against him.