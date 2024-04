HYDERABAD: To secure 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the BJP held discussions with a few BRS MLAs, including three former ministers. While it is believed a number of pink party legislators are set to join the saffron party, the threat of disqualification looms large, prompting the BJP to approach this strategically as a number of BRS leaders have already joined the Congress.

Sources privy to the developments said a BJP national general secretary spoke with the former ministers. However, they set a condition that they want to postpone the official joining until a sizeable number of BRS MLAs shift to the Congress. While the proposal has been accepted, it has also led to the saffron party approaching another four legislators, who are interested in joining the BJP after the Lok Sabha elections.

The saffron party sources added that there is internal discord within the BRS after the Assembly polls. The party has been quite inactive recently and is severely impacted by the recent developments, they said, adding that BRS leaders are waiting for the optimal time to change loyalties.

According to the sources, a Union minister recently met a sitting BRS MLA, who is also a former state minister, and welcomed him into the BJP. It is reported that the MLA’s son has also been promised a good post after the Lok Sabha elections.

Highly placed sources in the BJP said seven BRS legislators, including three former ministers, are ready to join the saffron party but have expressed apprehensions about being disqualified under the anti-defection law. About 14–16 MLAs who join the Congress will face the threat of disqualification along with seven legislators joining the BJP, they added. In the meantime, the pink party has also started taking steps to halt the merger of the BRSLP with the Congress. The grand old party will need 26 MLAs to make this happen.

The sources mentioned that the BJP is trying to leverage the defection of BRS MLAs to the Congress to avoid the disqualification threat. If the BRS raises the issue, it is likely to affect Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, who recently joined the Congress, the sources said, adding that this is the reason behind the BJP taking strategic steps before welcoming BRS leaders.