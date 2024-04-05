BJP will file complaint with ECI, says Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the BJP will file a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding the alleged phone-tapping case. Addressing the media in Hyderabad, he said that the ECI should take suo moto cognisance of the complaint and deal with the matter strictly.

Asserting that phones could not have been tapped without the chief minister’s orders, Kishan Reddy demanded strict action against K Chandrasekhar Rao.

The BJP state chief said that the BRS corrupted the democratic system during their ten-year rule and abused power through “partisan” actions against political opponents. The Congress government is continuing the “evil” habits of the BRS and has made defections its agenda, he added.

He further alleged that outside of the political arena, the phones of private individuals were also tapped to extort crores of rupees.

The Union minister also alleged that the KCR-led government violated ECI rules during the 2014 Legislative Assembly elections, 2019 Parliament elections and subsequent by-elections in Dubbaka, Huzurabad and Munugode.

Kishan Reddy said that the Congress government came to power by manipulating the elections in the name of the Rythu declaration in Warangal and fooling the farmers. Stating that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy gave excellent promises to impress farmers, he said that Congress leaders have broken their word that they will implement the guarantees within 100 days.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy said that the BJP will undertake ‘Rythu Satyagraha Deeksha’ on Friday through mandal branches, demanding the implementation of the promises made by the Congress to the farmers. He is proposed to take part in the programme in Rangareddy (Rural) segment.