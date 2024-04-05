BRS, BJP second-rung leaders jump ship

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of second-rung leaders from the BRS and BJP joined the Congress in the presence of TPCC president and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday.

Among those who joined the grand old party (GOP) were present and former ZPTC and MPTC members, municipal chairpersons, vice-chairpersons, co-operative bank directors, agriculture market committee chairpersons and sarpanches from Warangal, Chevella, Mahbubnagar and Malkajgiri constituencies.

Congress candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections MP G Ranjith Reddy, Patnam Suneetha Mahender Reddy, Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy and MLA Kadiyam Srihari were present on the occasion.

Former BRS MLA Kanaka Reddy’s daughter and Nizampet Mayor Kolan Neela Gopal Reddy also joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, NSUI leaders from Hyderabad Central University met the chief minister and invited him to the Ugadi celebrations to be held at the varsity. The CM released a poster on the NSUI’s Ugadi celebrations on the occasion.