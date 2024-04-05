Electricity to stadium cut on eve of IPL match

HYDERABAD: A day before the much-awaited IPL clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in the city, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) disconnected power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal on Thursday afternoon citing non-payment of Rs 3.05 crore in power bills.

The office bearers of the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) were told that the supply would be restored only after the payment of 50% of the pending amount and the surcharge, totalling Rs 1.63 crore. The dues have been pending since 2015, the TSSPDCL added.

Meanwhile, electricity officials said the net practice session of the two teams was held under lights being powered by generators. However, HCA sources asserted that the power was disconnected for a short while and insisted that the practice session was held under lights using regular supply.

Current restored, game on: HCA

Late in the night, the HCA said that the TSSPDCL resumed power supply to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium at Uppal. It added that the match between SRH and CSK would go on as scheduled. Meanwhile, a power theft case has been filed against the manager of the Uppal Stadium for using electricity without paying the bills.

HCA delayed response, says TSSPDCL

The notice, issued by the Superintendent Engineer, TSSPDCL, Operation Habsiguda Circle on February 20, had requested the HCA to clear the dues within 15 days but it was ignored and the association failed to clear the dues, TSSPDCL officials added.

Authorities alleged that despite multiple notices, the HCA failed to settle outstanding payments or respond to the notices, forcing them to disconnect the power supply. A power theft case has been filed against the Uppal Stadium manager for using electricity without paying the bills. Presently, the stadium is using generators for power supply, officials said, stressing the necessity of electricity for hosting the match which is expected to be attended by over 30,000 spectators.