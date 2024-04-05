Former Telangana CM KCR attacks Congress govt over 'farmers distress', poll promises

HYDERABAD: Launching a sharp attack on the ruling Congress in Telangana over alleged farmers' distress and non-implementation of its election promises, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday demanded that the government take immediate steps to provide relief to the ryots and vowed to fight on behalf of the people.

Speaking to reporters at the district headquarters town of Sircilla after a visit to the fields where the crops allegedly withered away, he alleged that the situation was due to the "incompetence" and mismanagement of the Congress government.

He said many water bodies were full of water during the previous BRS regime.

"What do we see today? The pain that was witnessed in Telangana before 2014 (during Congress rule, prior to BRS coming to power) is being seen again today.

The scene before 2014 was demand for water tankers, women fighting on the streets for water," he said.

Congress came to power making "irrational" promises but deceived people by not fulfilling any of them after forming the government, he alleged.