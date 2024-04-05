Four BRS MLAs likely to join Congress on April 6

HYDERABAD : It is likely that a few sitting BRS MLAs might join the Congress in the presence of senior leader Rahul Gandhi on the same day when the party holds its Jana Jatara public meeting at Tukkuguda here on April 6.

Their admission into the party may not take place at the public meeting. They would be welcomed into the party at a hotel in the presence of Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders, ahead of the public meeting.

The TPCC is determined to win at least 12 to 14 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana this time. To achieve that target, the party leaders are working overtime to land big fish from the BRS. They have already been successful in a large measure in this endeavour.

According to sources, three to four MLAs and Rajya Sabha MP K Keshava Rao are likely to join the grand old party on the occasion.

The sources said two MLAs from the erstwhile Rangareddy district, who met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a few days ago, and one legislator from the erstwhile Khammam district are expected to take the plunge.

Ex-ministers to ditch BRS

There is also speculation that one MLA from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency also might join the Congress ranks. A few former ministers also appear to have decided to ditch the BRS and join the Congress.

Two BRS MLAs Kadiyam Srihari and Danam Nagender have already joined the Congress in the presence of Revanth Reddy and AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi.

BRS sitting MPs from Warangal, Chevella and Peddapalli have already joined the Congress. Former MLA Koneru Konappa from Sirpur, GHMC Mayor Gadwala Viajyalakshmi and few others have also moved to the Congress camp.

Stage set for KK’s return to Congress

Revanth reviews for arrangements Tukkuguda meeting

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday reviewed the arrangements being made for the Jana Jatara public meeting to be held at Tukkuguda on April 6. He also inspected the meeting venue. Ministers, the Congress candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and in-charges of parliament constituencies attended the review meeting. The CM reviewed the arrangements being made for the public meeting for the second time this week. AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will attend the public meeting, where they will unveil the Telugu version of party’s Lok Sabha poll manifesto.