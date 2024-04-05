KCR in Karimnagar as rumours of Gangula’s departure swirl

KARIMNAGAR: BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao, accompanied by BRS working president KT Rama Rao, will be visiting erstwhile Karimnagar district on Friday to inspect crops that have withered due to scarcity of water.

KCR’s visit to Karimnagar comes at a time rumours that former minister Gangula Kamalakar is set to join the Congress have been circulating on social media and in political circles. The rumours say that the Congress has offered Kamalakar the Karimnagar Lok Sabha ticket if he switches parties.

Kamalakar has been vociferously denying the rumours, but they simply refuse to die down. The former minister is set to join KCR for lunch in Karimnagar during the BRS chief’s visit.

‘Important announcement’

After that, KCR will address the media at Sircilla on Friday to make an important announcement, his office said.

Incidentally, Kamalakar participated in the election campaign for the B Vinod Kumar Kumar, the BRS nominee for the Karimnagar Lok Sabha constituency, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the rumours have set off alarm bells among Velichala Rajendra Rao and Aligireddy Praveen Reddy, who had been actively lobbying for the Congress ticket for Karimnagar Lok Sabha seat. It may be recalled that the Congress party has yet to announce its nominee for the seat.