KCR supporting ryots as polls are round the corner: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday alleged that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is now supporting the farmers because the Lok Sabha election are round the corner.

In a press statement issued here, the BJP national general secretary questioned KCR’s commitment to farmers during the BRS regime. “Have you ever helped farmers whose crops were damaged by untimely rains when you are in power,” Sanjay asked.

Sanjay claimed that as per official statistics farmers suffered crop losses in about 30 lakh acres due to untimely rains and unfavourable climate. The Karimnagar MP’s comments came a day before KCR’s scheduled visit to Karimnagar on Friday.

“If KCR is really serious and if has any sincerity towards the farmers issue, he should admit that he is the reason for the plight of the farmers in the state. He should publicly apologise to the people before visiting Karimnagar,” he said.