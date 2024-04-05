KCR turns to vaastu to bring about a change of fortunes

HYDERABAD: Following the defeat of the BRS and the subsequent exodus from the party, former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to make some changes to the layout of the Telangana Bhavan at Banjara Hills as per vaastu specifications.

According to BRS sources, vaastu experts suggested a few changes inside the office complex as well as the entry and exit points of the Telangana Bhavan.

Taking note of their suggestions, KCR directed the party office in-charge to implement the changes immediately.

The sources said that the entrance to the party office is presently through the west gate on the NTR Cancer Hospital to Road No 12 stretch. This main entrance will now be from the east gate located on Road No. 12, near the Jagannath temple. The office staff are making changes to the entrance gate and constructing a ramp for entry of vehicles.

The party chief also asked the Telangana Bhavan staff to affix a picture of Laxminarsimha Swamy on the east gate entry point. This direction has been implemented. The sources say that the vaastu experts told KCR that affixing the Laxminarsimha Swamy picture would negate the effect of ‘Veedhi Potu’ as the road leads directly into the gate.