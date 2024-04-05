L&T Metro Rail’s Office Bubbles launched at Hyderabad stations

HYDERABAD: In an innovative move for Hyderabad’s Metro landscape, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) has launched ‘Office Bubbles’ at Hitech City, Durgam Cheruvu and Madhapur Metro stations.

The Office Bubbles are secure, remote co-working spaces, marking a first-of-its-kind offering in the Indian urban transport sector, catering to the rising demand for flexible workspaces in the city.

Recognising the growing demand for flexible workspaces, L&TMRHL’s ‘Office Bubbles’ cater to the needs of contemporary businesses seeking a strategic edge. This innovative model provides companies with the opportunity to establish strategically located satellite offices across the city, leveraging Hyderabad’s extensive Metro network for seamless connectivity.

L&TMRHL MD, KVB Reddy inaugurated the Office Bubbles on Thursday. Trendz Property Management LLP is the first mover to capitalise on this innovative offering, leasing a substantial 10,000 sq.ft of space.

“We are immensely proud to introduce ‘Office Bubbles,’ a groundbreaking concept that redefines co-working spaces within the Indian urban transit-oriented development. This initiative caters to the growing demand for flexible work arrangements and fosters a more connected and dynamic work environment.” KVB Reddy said.

Elaborating on the project’s benefits, Ravi Shankar said that office bubbles offer a plethora of advantages, including flexible workspaces, reduced operational costs, superior infrastructure, networking opportunities and enhanced security. “This solution also empowers businesses to downsize city-centre offices, leading to substantial cost savings.”, he added.

Office Bubbles within metro stations offer a compelling proposition for businesses seeking a modern and efficient work environment with the added benefit of exceptional connectivity. L&TMRHL offers ‘Office Bubbles’ in a variety of sizes to suit the needs of the clients. They can choose from units ranging from 1750 sq.ft. (accommodating two units) spread across 49 typical metro stations to larger spaces between 5,000 sq.ft. and 30,000 sq.ft. available at eight non-typical stations.

