Telangana's Chandapur explosion: Toll rises to six

SANGAREDDY/HYDERABAD: The death toll in the Chandapur SB Organics Industry incident in Hathnoora mandal has risen to six. An explosion in the reactor on Wednesday evening led to the destruction of the entire office and industrial buildings, leaving the bodies of the victims buried under the rubble.

Industry Managing Director Ravikumar, 45, Production in-charge Subramaniam, 38, Dayanand, 46, and Maintenance Manager Suresh Paul, 35, were recovered from the scene on Wednesday night and shifted to Sangareddy government hospital for postmortem.

However, Chakali Vishnu, 35, succumbed to injuries at Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, while other workers were transferred to various hospitals in Hyderabad and Sangareddy.

The body of Ramesh, 35, from Konyala village of Hathnoora Mandal, was discovered by authorities while clearing the wreckage on Thursday morning.

However, Ramesh’s wife had complained the previous night about the lack of information regarding her husband’s whereabouts. Despite efforts to locate him, his body was found in the industry premises on Thursday morning. She pleaded for attention, lamenting her husband had served the industry for 25 years.

Although authorities rushed the injured to hospitals, information regarding their whereabouts remains undisclosed, causing concern among locals. Relatives and villagers of the deceased staged a protest in front of the industry, demanding compensation. Tensions escalated briefly during the protest, with some policemen allegedly mishandling locals, particularly those seeking Ramesh’s body.

The victims criticised the Narsapur Circle Inspector (CI) for his poor handling of the situation, emphasising the insensitivity towards their grief. Locals voiced frustration over the lack of accountability following industrial accidents.

Former minister T Harish Rao and Sunita Lakshmareddy visited the families of the deceased to offer support during this difficult time.

Case against management

The Inspector of Factories said that a case has been registered against the industry’s management. If it is confirmed that the management was negligent, legal action will be taken against them, the police said.

Harish hits out at state govt

Harish Rao, speaking to the media, said there was no one from the government or the pharmaceutical company to extend assistance to the families of the victims.

3 battle for life at Yashoda

Three injured persons were admitted to the Yashoda hospitals in Hitec city. Of the three injured persons, two were reported critical, while another was stable and recovering.

A 34-year old patient had sustained severe burn injuries on the left upper limb and multiple burns on the chest wall.

Meanwhile, another 37-year old man was admitted for severe traumatic brain injury with multiple bilateral hemorrhagic contusions and grade three facial and upper body burns.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr M Ravi Kiran, COO of the company, said, “ The 34-year old patient has sustained 70% burns and has been on ventilator post surgery. As of now his vitals are stable and he is off the ventilator, but under observation. The 37-year old patient sustained 40% burns on face and upper chest and is in a critical condition and is on a ventilator.”

Health min to give Rs 1L to kin of victims

Medical and Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarsimha has convinced the management of the industry to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 40 lakh each to the families of the six workers who have died in the explosion at SB Organics chemical industry in Chandapur village of Hatnura mandal. Apart from that, the industry owner will also pay an additional Rs 1 lakh for the funeral of the deceased. Meanwhile, the minister also announced that he will be giving Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased from his own pocket.