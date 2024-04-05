Tractor drivers buckle up as challans make rides bumpier

KHAMMAM: The rural police’s attitude has left commuters astonished. The Palvoncha police imposed a fine of Rs 134 on 10 tractor drivers for not wearing a seat belt. In another incident, the police fined a tractor driver from Kothagudem for the same reason. The tractor drivers were shocked after receiving challans.

As a result, tractor drivers and owners contacted the police, but did not receive a response from them. Videos of these incidents have gone viral on social media.

These tractors are known to be transporting sand from the Burgampad mandal to the Palvoncha town.

The tractor owners argued with the police saying that seat belt rules are applicable only to the vehicles that go beyond the 60 kmph. However, the police did not pay heed to their words.

Chandrasekhar Reddy, a tractor driver, stated that the police is not aligning with the rules of the RTA department and is acting as per its wishes.