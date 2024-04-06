Ahead in naming candidates, BJP lags behind in electioneering

NALGONDA: The BJP’s national leadership is chalking out strategies to secure maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana but its local leaders appear to be not making serious efforts to achieve that goal.

The saffron outfit announced its candidates ahead of its rivals for several segments. The party, however, is lagging behind in electioneering or for that matter in making plans for campaigning.

This is more so in the erstwhile Nalgonda district where the BJP leadership has already announced the candidatures of S Saidi Reddy and Boora Narsaiah Goud for Nalgonda and Bhongir constituencies respectively. But curiously the party has not conducted any meetings to discuss plans and preparations for campaigning in these segments. On the other hand, the Congress and BRS, which announced their contestants only recently, have already held preparatory meetings.

While the BRS working president KT Rama Rao addressed the pink party’s Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency meeting, former minister T Harish Rao participated in the meeting on the Bhongir constituency.

The Congress, meanwhile, held its Nalgonda LS segment meeting in Huzurnagar. AICC Telangana in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi and a host of ministers attended this meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP cadre and leaders are asking the leadership to change the candidate for Nalgonda segment as Saidi Reddy is a newcomer to the party, having the joined the BJP from the BRS only recently. Several seniors, who are aspiring for the Nalgonda ticket, are opposing the candidature of Saidi Reddy.

Narsaiah Goud too is also considered as a newcomer to the party as he joined the BJP in October 2022.

In 2014 elections, he won the Bhongir segment on the TRS (now BRS) ticket but failed to retain the seat in the 2019 elections.