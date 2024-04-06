AIMIM chief Owaisi asks poll panel to monitor death threats

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that he has been receiving death threats ever since he met the family members of the deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh.

Urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take note of such threats, Owaisi said, “An atmosphere has been created in the country due to which such people are getting emboldened and daring to speak nonsense. Till such time God wants me to live, I will live. Nobody is immortal.”

While addressing his supporters, the parliamentarian warned the miscreants and said he would not depart from this world that easily. “I won’t show my back. Several people are threatening that they will kill me,” Owaisi said.

On March 29, Owaisi demanded an independent inquiry into Ansari’s death, claiming that the latter’s family raised suspicions that he was “slow poisoned” in the prison.

Sources in Owaisi’s office told TNIE that he has been receiving death threats for a long time now.

“Even before he visited Ansari’s house, he was receiving such threats. His house in Delhi has been attacked at least six times in the past year,” they said.

In 2022, shots were fired at the convoy of the AIMIM leader when he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in UP’s Meerut ahead of Assembly elections in that state.