AP techie held in Hyderabad with MDMA worth Rs 2.25 lakh

HYDERABAD: A former Wipro employee, P Jai Chand, was apprehended for possessing MDMA worth 2.25 lakh and booked under the NDPS Act in Hyderabad on Friday.

Cops revealed that the accused hailed from a reputable farming family in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and completed his BCA and secured a non-IT job at Wipro with an annual package of Rs 1.8 lakh.

Chand quit his job in 2023 and started peddling drugs. A friend had introduced him to Vivek, who then connected him with Sohan, the alleged main supplier of MDMA from Prakasam district and a student at Presidency University in Bangalore.

After collecting 2 grams of MDMA from Sohan on a trip to Bangalore, he returned to Hyderabad and consumed it himself. Just a few months later, Chand made another trip to Bangalore, this time purchasing a much larger quantity — 20 grams of MDMA.

Upon returning to Hyderabad, Chand reportedly consumed a portion of the stash himself before attempting to sell the remaining 15 grams to ‘needy’ customers.

Following Jai Chand’s apprehension, an investigation has been launched to trace and identify his consumers.