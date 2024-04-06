Days get hotter across Telangana, respite in sight

HYDERABAD: Telangana, on Friday, experienced one of the hottest days since the onset of summer, with most districts recording maximum temperatures above 420 Celsius.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the day’s highest temperature of 43.50 Celsius was recorded at Ibrahimpet in Nalgonda district, followed by 43.30 Celsius in Kumurambheem Asifabad district. The maximum average temperature in the state during the day was 40.50 Celsius against the 38.60 Celsius normal.

Within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the highest temperature recorded on Friday was 420 Celsius at Langar Houz. The maximum average temperature within GHMC limits during the day is 40.50 Celsius against 37.80 Celsius.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated pockets in Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts on Saturday.

Due to the intense heat, NREGA workers and employees from various departments who work outdoors have been advised to limit or avoid work between 12 pm and 5 pm.

The IMD has also forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumurambheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Nizamabad districts on April 7.

Thunderstorms are expected at isolated places till April 9.

Health advisory

In view of the heatwave alert issued by the IMD, the Director of Public Health for Telangana has issued a public advisory with precautionary measures to avoid any adverse health effects due to the rising temperatures

Do’s

 Stay hydrated

 Drink sufficient water as and when possible, even when you are not thirsty.

 Use Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), and consume homemade drinks like lemon water, butter milk / lassi with some added salts, fruit juices.

 Carry water during travel and eat seasonal fruits and vegetables with high water content like watermelon, muskmelon, orange, grapes, pineapple, cucumber, lettuce or other locally available fruits and vegetables.

Stay indoors as much as possible

 In well-ventilated and cool places

 Block direct sunlight and heat waves

 Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, especially on the sunny side of your house. Open them up at night to let cooler air in.

 If going outdoors, limit your outdoor activity to cooler times of the day i.e., early morning and evening

Stay covered

 Wear thin loose cotton garments, preferably light coloured

 Cover your head: use umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears during exposure to direct sunlight

 Wear shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

Stay alert

 Listen to Radio; watch TV; read Newspaper for local weather news. Get the latest update of weather on India Meteorological Department (IMD) website at https://mausam.imd.gov.in/

For vulnerable population

Although anyone at any time can suffer from the heat stress & heat-related illness, some people are at greater risk than others and should be given additional attention. Those include infants and young children, people working outdoors, pregnant women, mentally ill people, physically ill, especially the ones suffering from heart diseases or high blood pressure.

Don’ts

 Avoid getting out in the sun, especially between 12:00 noon and 03:00 pm

 Avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon

 Do not go out barefoot

 Avoid cooking during peak summer hours.

 Open doors and windows to ventilate cooking area adequately

 Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks or drinks with large amount of sugar- as these actually lead to loss of more body-fluid or may cause stomach cramps

 Avoid high-protein food and do not eat stale food

 Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicle

In case you witness any danger signs

 Seek immediate medical attention from nearby government health facilities if any of the following is observed: Altered mental sensorium with disorientation like confusion and agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure and coma

 Hot, red and dry skin: Body temperature at 400 C or 1040 F

 Throbbing headache, anxiety, dizziness, fainting and light headedness

 Muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting

 Rapid heart beat

 Rapid, shallow breathing

The DPH further said that as a part of precautionary measures, the government has made elaborate arrangements by providing special beds, I.V fluids, essential medicines at all the public health facilities and ORS sachets are made available with ANMs / ASHAs / Anganwadi workers to meet any exigencies.