Fleeing from finance agents, youth falls into tank, dies in Telangana

KHAMMAM: A 20-year-old man from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, died after jumping into a water tank while escaping from an attack by two finance agents in Khammam town on Friday. The finance agents tried to chase the victim, Vinay, with wooden sticks and stones.

Vinay and his brother had migrated to Khammam from Agra a few years back for marble polishing work. The duo were working under Ajay Tagore of Khammam.

Vinay and Ajay Tagore borrowed money from a finance company to purchase two motor cycles. Ajay also took an advance of Rs 50,000 from a house owner for doing marble work in Ballepalli village. However, they failed to complete the work forcing the house owner to seize Ajay’s two-wheeler. He refused to return the vehicle unless Ajay refunded the advance amount.

On Friday, finance recovery agents, Seelam Ajay Kumar and D Ramchander, seized Vinay’s two-wheeler for non-payment of installments. When the agents inquired about Ajay’s whereabouts and his vehicle, Vinay gave the address of the house owner who seized Tagore’s bike. However, when the agents approached the house owner, he told them that they could take the bike after paying Rs 50,000, which was given as advance to Tagore.

The agents turned their ire on Vinay and assaulted him, seeking information on Tagore’s whereabouts, who had already left Khammam. Unable to withstand the assault, Vinay fell and his head hit a huge stone. He got to his feet and tried to flee. But in the process, he fell into the tank at Danavaigudem and drowned.