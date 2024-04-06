Focus on encouraging people to utilise voting rights: Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Telangana BJP chief and Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that campaigns should be carried out with an aim to encourage people to exercise their franchise as the polling percentage is low in localities where Hindus live in large numbers.

The BJP leader took part in various programmes across the city on Friday.

Speaking at an event in Amberpet, Kishan said that while the Congress blocked the construction of the Ram temple, Narendra Modi took up the construction of the “divine and magnificent” Ram Mandir, fulfilling the BJP’s promise.

He claimed that despite attempts made by people like AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi to provoke minority communities, not a single Muslim opposed the construction of the Ram temple.

Meanwhile, leaders from Uppal and Jubilee Hills, including former chairman of Telangana MBC Corporation Taduri Srinivas, joined the saffron party in the presence of Kishan. Welcoming them into the party, the state BJP chief said that Narendra Modi should become the prime minister for the third time if the country has to stay on the path of progress.

Referring to several promises made by the Congress in the last Assembly elections, he said that the grand old party cheated the people of Telangana in the name of Youth Declaration, Farmers Declaration and Women’s Declaration. “What happened to the Congress’ assurance to fulfil all these promises within the 100 days of coming to power,” he wondered.

Kishan exuded confidence that the BJP will win majority of Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh where the Congress is in power. “We are also going to win majority of seats in Telangana,” he added.