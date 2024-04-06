HMWSSB to develop app for tracking water tankers

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is currently in the process of developing and hosting a mobile application for water tanker drivers. This app aims to provide real-time directions to consumers’ premises and integrate with the existing tanker application and consumer mobile application of HMWSSB for tracking water tanker requests in real time.

The Water Board offers water tanker delivery services to customers through a centralised request handling system. Each request is assigned to local filling stations, where HMWSSB utilises point-of-sale (POS) based solutions for tanker disbursement and request assignment to available tanker vehicles.

Officials from HMWSSB said that the Board operates over 650 water tankers across the twin cities. On average, each tanker makes four to five trips daily to deliver water to customers. The proposal includes providing an app to the drivers and developing it into a fleet management system.

The Water Board has invited proposals from agencies to design, develop, and host mobile applications for tanker vehicle drivers, facilitating real-time route directions to consumer premises and integrating with existing tanker applications.

Key features to be incorporated into the app include equipping the driver with the application, interaction between the driver app and the tanker gate pass application, provision for in-app calling for drivers, recording consumer responses within the app, tracking trip services for consumers based on trip assignments, closing complaints within the app, and providing reports on non-domestic trip purposes, collection of location delivery points, and trip-related metrics such as trip assignment, fleet time, and tanker idle time.

Water board MD inspects tanker filling stations

The HMWSSB managing director, C Sudarshan Reddy, paid a surprise visit to tanker filling stations at Yellareddyguda, Erragadda, Fatehnagar, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar station No. 1 and No. 2 and Borabanda under Division-6, on Friday. He said that tanker delivery records of tanker bookings should be registered properly. The MD checked the booking log books and instructed the authorities that there should not be any delay in tanker deliveries. After tanker bookings, it is advised to deliver as soon as possible.