Netanna Bharosa: New policy for weavers on the anvil

HYDERABAD: The state government is formulating a new policy — Netanna Bharosa — to empower the weavers community. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has already ordered officials to include new schemes in the policy that are aimed at long-term welfare of handloom and powerloom workers, instead of temporary benefits.

Sources familiar with the matter reveal that a series of measures have been set in motion, including the establishment of the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT), the renovation of Handloom Parks, development of new powerloom clusters, establishment of micro-handloom clusters, and introduction of a State Technical Textile Policy. They said that efforts are underway to secure pending dues from the Union government and align with central schemes.

They said that the government is settling outstanding dues as a significant amount is owed to the Telangana State Co-operative Society (TSCO). The sources said that the previous government did not release Rs 488.38 crore for cloth purchases and Rs 351.52 crore for Bathukamma sarees.

“Despite financial constraints, the government has allocated Rs 47 crore as advance payment for the procurement of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan uniforms in the last three months,” the sources said.

Funds have been allocated for the purchase of yarn and sizing (starching yarn for weaving) material and some advance payments have been done. To boost employment, the government plans to provide opportunities to handloom societies across the state, having already allocated Rs 53 crore for cloth purchases and settling pending dues of Rs 8.81 crores to handloom cooperative societies.

‘KTR spinning a yarn about weavers’ problems’

Handloom and Textiles Minister Thummala Nageswar Rao on Friday lashed out at former minister KT Rama Rao over the latter’s allegations that the Congress government was not resolving issues being faced by weavers. The minister responded to Rama Rao’s open letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by clarifying all the points raised in KTR’s letter.

He alleged it was not the Congress but the previous BRS government that destroyed the life of handloom weavers. Nageswar Rao said that the previous BRS government gave weavers orders to weave Bathukamma sarees but failed to clear the bills on time.

The minister alleged that KCR implemented the “Cheneta Mitra” scheme haphazardly. He made it clear that the Congress government was giving orders to weavers in a proper manner and has in fact increased the orders.