Not much progress in Prabhakar Rao phone-tapping case

HYDERABAD: While the sensational phone-tapping case has caught the attention of the entire nation ever since it came to light in March, the fact remains that hardly any new evidence has surfaced during the investigations.

As the investigators delve deep into the case, the whereabouts of Prabhakar Rao, the alleged masterminded, remain a mystery. Queries seeking confirmation of reports that he is in Dubai remain unanswered by the police.

Despite the gravity of the accusations against Prabhakar Rao, the investigators have not yet approached Interpol seeking a Red Corner notice against him. This departure from standard law enforcement protocol has sparked speculation whether there are roadblocks being faced by the investigators and questions about the investigation’s direction.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports say that Prabhakar Rao has reached out to the investigators and informed them that he is under medical care for cancer.

He has reportedly told them that he intends to return to India between June and July and cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

However, these claims have not been independently verified by the police. Meanwhile, it is also suspected that Prabhakar Rao called his legal team to Dubai to discuss the various possibilities in the case and to shield himself.

In a related development, the questioning of former Task Force OSD Radha Kishan Rao, who is currently under custody, continues.

The focus of his interrogation is his alleged involvement in the MLAs poaching case.