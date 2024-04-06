People won’t tolerate KCR’s whims: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: Responding to former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu on Friday said that the people of Telangana will not tolerate it if the BRS chief speaks as per his whims and fancies, and Congress activists “definitely” wouldn’t tolerate such remarks.

He said that KCR’s flawed plans were the reason for the incidents like the sinking of Medigadda piers. “Congress government is not saying this, but the National Dam Safety Authority,” Sridhar Babu said.

He said that KCR lacks the moral right to blame Congress for his own failures. Responding to KCR’s comments on the phone tapping case, he said that the BRS chief should speak with his “experience” first.

Elsewhere, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar challenged KCR to a debate on water availability and storage. Dismissing KCR’s claims, Prabhakar said that not just the Congress, but any political party cannot be the reason for a natural occurrence like drought.

In a statement, he said that he was ready to debate the water availability in the irrigation projects at the time the Congress government took office.