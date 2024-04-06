Search on for wild tusker that killed two ryots in Telangana

ADILABAD: Search for the wild elephant that killed two farmers from Adilabad district recently continues in the Chintallamanapelli, Penchikalpet mandal in Kagaznagar forest division.

The wild elephant was spotted on Friday, in the Murliguda musalamma gutta forest area in Bejjur mandal, around 4 to 5 km from the Maharashtra border. The officials say that if the jumbo crossed the Pranahita river, then it would be a huge relief for the people in the region. Officials are predicting that the elephant must have crossed the river overnight.

The elephant was last sighted in Murliguda, moving in front of an auto. However, the jumbo did not try to harm the passenger or the auto driver.

Meanwhile, forest officials have been monitoring its movement through two thermal drones and four normal drones and have employed 100 people and special teams from Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, in order to divert the jumbo towards the Gadchiroli forest area in Maharashtra.