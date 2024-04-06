South Central Railway commissioned 148 three-phase locos in FY ’23-’24

HYDERABAD: In a boost towards its “mission electrification,” the South Central Railway (SCR) had commissioned 148 three-phase electric locomotives, the highest ever in the fiscal year 2023-24.

Compared to the previous FY, it amounts to the addition of 46 three-phase engines.

The SCR said the three-phase electric locomotives have relative advantages over other technologies as they would help meet the increased passenger and traffic demand.

These engines have high horsepower and can easily haul a full-length 22 LHB coach passenger trains at 130 kmph without any hassle.

They also have high balancing speeds, including for freight traffic, and reduce the transit time for moving cargo, thereby improving the productivity of rolling stocks.

Moreover, these locomotives are also fitted with head-on-generation systems (HOG) for powering the coaches, which reduces the use of diesel power cars for powering the rakes and saves fuel.

This system will save Rs 204 crore per year on the fuel bill of the railways and reduce carbon emissions.