Swiggy, hotel ordered to pay Rs 10,000 for delivering non-veg food to veg customer

HYDERABAD: The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, has ordered a collective fine of Rs 10,000 on online food delivery aggregator Swiggy and a Madhapur-based restaurant for delivering non-vegetarian food to a customer who ordered a vegetarian meal.

According to the complainant - Shruti Baheti - she had placed an order for a vegetarian roll of Rs 237 in September, 2020 from a restaurant through Swiggy. However, while eating the dish, she found pieces of chicken and sausages in it. Additionally, she said the food turned cold as it was delivered nearly an hour later.

As a result, Baheti flagged the complainant with the opposite parties, but to no avail. Hence, she approached the consumer forum. Arguing its defence, Swiggy laid the responsibility on the restaurant for preparing and handing over the roll to the delivery partner.

It added that, out of goodwill, it had offered to refund the complete amount of the dish to the complainant, which she refused.

The restaurant, in its reply submitted to the forum, contended that they handed over the dish to the delivery agent, comprising all the vegetarian ingredients, and claimed that the evidence submitted by the complainant is of soya chaap instead of chicken pieces. However, the Commission pointed out that the restaurant did not submit any visual evidence for the same.

Meanwhile, the delivery partner said the order delivery was delayed as he had numerous parcels to supply.

In its order, it noted that the food parcels might have been interchanged, due to which Baheti received the incorrect order.

Noting that delivering a non-vegetarian dish to a vegetarian customer is an unfair trade practice, the Commission held the opposite parties liable for deficient service. It directed to pay the Rs 10,000 as compensation and another Rs 5,000 in the compliant bore due to litigation costs within 45 days from March 27.