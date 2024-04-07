100 MLD water from Mallannasagar could soon quench Hyderabad’s thirst

HYDERABAD: If water withdrawals from the Yellampally reservoir (Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Scheme) decreases due to depletion of water levels, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is making arrangements to draw 100 MLD of water from Mallanna Sagar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Siddipet district to Intermediate Reservoir and Pump House at Kondapaka sump in Siddipet by laying 290 metre pipeline.

Currently, the HMWSSB draws 163 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from Yellampally (Godavari scheme). Of this, about 32 MGD of water is provided to Mission Bhagiratha. Due to incomplete Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works, the Water Board is forced to supply its water to MB segments. Presently the Board is supplying 150 MLD of water to Gajwel, Alair, Bhongir and Medchal segments of Mission Bhagiratha.

HMWS&SB officials told TNIE that the Water Board is anticipating that water level in the Yellampally reservoir may deplete in few weeks time resulting in less water withdrawal from Yellampally for the next two to three months. Hence as a precautionary measure, the Board has drawn plans to utilise 100 MLD water from Mallannasagar reservoir.