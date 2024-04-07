100 MLD water from Mallannasagar could soon quench Hyderabad’s thirst

HYDERABAD: If water withdrawals from the Yellampally reservoir (Godavari Drinking Water Supply Project Scheme) decreases due to depletion of water levels, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is making arrangements to draw 100 MLD of water from Mallanna Sagar Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Siddipet district to Intermediate Reservoir and Pump House at Kondapaka sump in Siddipet by laying 290 metre pipeline.
Currently, the HMWSSB draws 163 million gallons of water per day (MGD) from Yellampally (Godavari scheme). Of this, about 32 MGD of water is provided to Mission Bhagiratha. Due to incomplete Mission Bhagiratha pipeline works, the Water Board is forced to supply its water to MB segments. Presently the Board is supplying 150 MLD of water to Gajwel, Alair, Bhongir and Medchal segments of Mission Bhagiratha.
HMWS&SB officials told TNIE that the Water Board is anticipating that water level in the Yellampally reservoir may deplete in few weeks time resulting in less water withdrawal from Yellampally for the next two to three months. Hence as a precautionary measure, the Board has drawn plans to utilise 100 MLD water from Mallannasagar reservoir.
They said that of the 270 MLD WTP plant at Mallannasagar, RWS currently utilises around 170 MLD which is their maximum drawing capacity. Since there is still 100 MLD water available, the HMWSSB aims to utilise this 100 MLD water in exchange for the 32 MGD of water provided by the Water Board under Mission Bhagiratha. The RWS department has given a nod to the HMWS&SB to lay 290 metres pipelines of 1,000 mm dia from Mallanna Sagar WTP to Kondapaka.
There is an intermediate pump house at Kondapaka connecting with the Water Board network supplying potable water from Yellampally to Hyderabad. The water grid authorities have also constructed a pump house to draw potable water from the Mallannasagar project.