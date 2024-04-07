Hyderabad: Over 3,800 poll officials skip training, face cases

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) D Ronald Rose on Saturday directed authorities concerned to register criminal cases against 1,773 presiding officers and assistant presiding officers and 2,037 other polling staff who skipped election training classes.

The DEO issued an order to the POs, APOs and other polling staff appointed for poll duties for the upcoming General Elections to attend training classes at the constituency level to avoid any mistakes in performing their duties on the polling day.

Training was conducted for two days — April 1 and 2, 2024. The DEO directed the nodal and assistant returning officers concerned to provide training on April 6 (Saturday) to all those who were absent from the training for the said two days, but many of them again skipped the sessions.

Taking the matter seriously, the DEO ordered registration of criminal cases against the absent POs and APOs and other polling staff.