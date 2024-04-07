Just like KCR, Modi too tapped phones: Rahul

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders were abusing power by tapping the phones of thousands of people, just as former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did by misusing the intelligence, police and revenue departments.

He said that the BJP was using Central investigative agencies to resort to forcible collection of money like making companies buy electoral bonds. “The Enforcement Directorate has become an Extortion Directorate under the BJP dispensation,” the Congress leader said.

“Former CM Chandrasekhar Rao tapped the phones of thousands of people. He abused intelligence agencies, tax-collecting departments and police. As soon as the government changed, the police who tapped the phones destroyed the data on the hard disks and threw the pieces into the Musi river. The BRS ran the government by intimidating people and resorting to extortion. A phone call comes in at night and the next day you will have to cough up the money they demand,” Rahul added.

He was speaking after releasing his party’s manifesto — Panch Nyay Patra — for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the Jana Jatara public rally at Tukkuguda here, attended by thousands of people. BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao also took part in the meeting.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking on the occasion, mainly targeted the BRS chief. He slammed the former CM’s “foul language” and threatened to send him to Charlapally jail.