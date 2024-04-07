Just like KCR, Modi too tapped phones: Rahul

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders were abusing power by tapping the phones of thousands of people, just as former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did by misusing the intelligence, police and revenue departments.
He said that the BJP was using Central investigative agencies to resort to forcible collection of money like making companies buy electoral bonds. “The Enforcement Directorate has become an Extortion Directorate under the BJP dispensation,” the Congress leader said.
“Former CM Chandrasekhar Rao tapped the phones of thousands of people. He abused intelligence agencies, tax-collecting departments and police. As soon as the government changed, the police who tapped the phones destroyed the data on the hard disks and threw the pieces into the Musi river. The BRS ran the government by intimidating people and resorting to extortion. A phone call comes in at night and the next day you will have to cough up the money they demand,” Rahul added.
He was speaking after releasing his party’s manifesto — Panch Nyay Patra — for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at the Jana Jatara public rally at Tukkuguda here, attended by thousands of people. BRS Bhadrachalam MLA Tellam Venkata Rao also took part in the meeting.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, speaking on the occasion, mainly targeted the BRS chief. He slammed the former CM’s “foul language” and threatened to send him to Charlapally jail.
Coming down heavily on the Centre, Rahul said that the BJP was running the “world’s largest washing machine”, implying that the corrupt, once they join the BJP, become clean instantaneously.
“The most corrupt ministers and leaders now stand alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Rahul alleged and added that the extortion through electoral bonds is the world’s biggest scam.
“Paisa Do, Dhanda Lo (give money, and take contracts). The CBI would raid a company on a certain day, and in the same month the BJP would be credited with crores of rupees in the form of electoral bonds. The BJP has frozen the Congress’ accounts but we are not intimidated. We have defeated BJP’s B team in Telangana, and we will defeat it at the national level,” Rahul said and pointed out that the Prime Minister waived Rs 16 lakh crores of corporate loans, but not even one rupee of the farmers’ debts.
Stating that the Congress manifesto which he released was the soul of the people, Rahul said that they incorporated the issues that are close to their hearts.
“The implementation of the Congress manifesto would bring revolutionary change in the country. It will change the face of this country for good. Every woman, heading the household, would get Rs 1 lakh per annum, and there will be no family whose annual income would be less than Rs 1 lakh per annum,” Rahul declared.
Reiterating his association with Telangana, Rahul said that he would come to the state even if a small child invites him. He said that he would abide by his statement throughout his life.
Stating that KCR destroyed the new state, Rahul wished that Telangana should be in a position to show the path to other states in the country, and the “made in Telangana” brand should supersede “made in China”.
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, speaking on the occasion, blasted former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for using abusive words against Congress leaders. Using the same words against KCR, Revanth Reddy said that the BRS chief is guilty of not constructing double-bedroom houses. “I am not a gentleman like Jana Reddy. I am Revanth Reddy. I will build a double bedroom house for you (KCR) in Cherlapally prison and make you taste the prison food,” he said. “We have shown restraint all these days because KCR suffered a hip injury, lost power and his daughter has been jailed,” Revanth said.
“Don’t be under the impression that this government will tolerate whatever you (KCR) do,” he warned. He urged people to ensure the victory of the Congress in 14 Lok Sabha seats if they are convinced that the Congress is honest in implementing the six guarantees and other welfare schemes.