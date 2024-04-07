Karimnagar couple keep helping out the needy

KARIMNAGAR: Memu Saitham Yuvasena Foundation, an NGO, has been helping the poor in Karimnagar, lead a comfortable life, for the last eight years.

Chakilam Swapna and her husband Srinivas, who are members of the Lions Club, had thought of helping the poor and set up the NGO.

According to Swapna and her husband, their NGO has been organising several programmes for the underprivileged like feeding them and providing books and study materials to the children. The NGO also supports the effort to protect the environment by motivating the people.

The NGO also distributes clay idols during Ganesh Chaturthi. Swapna goes to the slum areas and celebrates festivals with the poor. She also organises drawing contests for the poor children and distributes prizes to those who come out as the best participants.

Speaking to TNIE, Swapna said, “The intention of the Memu Saitham is only to see smiles on the faces of the poor.”

As it is a severe summer this year, two days ago, the members of the NGO visited an old age home and provided an air cooler to the inmates.

Watching the NGO’s service, several philanthropists are coming out to support the organisation in continuing its activities. Swapna recalled the Covid-19 days and how they had supplied food to patients at the district headquarters hospital and to those who were stranded in bus station.

The organisation recently celebrated Holi in the slum areas where brick kiln workers live. During Makar Sankranti, the NGO organises Rangoli competitions and distributes sarees as prizes to the winners.